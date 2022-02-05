Avera Medical Minute
Rural innovation pilot project announced in Aberdeen

Land O’ Lakes and the Center on Rural Innovation are launching a pilot project in Aberdeen(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Land O’ Lakes and the Center on Rural Innovation are launching a pilot project in Aberdeen, partnering with local agriculture groups, like Agtegra, to bring innovation to rural communities.

”Unfortunately, there’s this narrative that tech can’t happen in rural. There’s no evidence to back that up, but it’s gotten into peoples’ mindset, and we need to change that,” said CORI Executive Director Chris Dunne.

This is why an American Connection Communities project is being launched in Aberdeen, to bring broadband internet access, innovation hubs and digital skills to rural farmers who lack the access.

”What we can do is come and provide options and frameworks and access to resources that may not be on the front burner for them, may not be something that they’re aware of,” said Dunne.

Agtegra CEO Chris Pearson says the agriculture industry has been slow to utilizing digital tools because of the lack of youth in agriculture and disadvantages in rural areas.

”We haven’t been a fast-changing industry, and then you combine that with the fact that we just haven’t had the same technological opportunities as urban areas have had,” said Pearson.

The American Connection Communities project will mentor farmers on utilizing digital tools to boost their economic potential.

”Once you have that connection, it’s about the economic prosperity that unlocks for families and local economies,” said Land O’ Lakes VP of Rural Services Tina May.

The American Connection Communities project was announced in January, and project staff say it will be ready to implement in the fall of 2022.

