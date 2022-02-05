Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Valley learns from first game and avenges loss to Flandreau

#4 Cossacks defeat #5 Fliers 55-48
Cossacks avenge loss
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last night the biggest game in Class A went to Sioux Valley as the fourth ranked Cossacks avenged a 30 point defeat to fifth ranked Flandreau in December by winning 55-48 in Volga last night.

Though they couldn’t play their typical up-and-down style thanks to the physical Fliers, Sioux Valley adjusted and showed just how much they had grown since the first meeting.

The Cossacks will play White River in the Heritage Classic tomorrow at the Sanford Pentagon.

