Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law that targets transgender girls in sports.

Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 46 into law in the Capitol Rotunda.

The legislation, restricts athletes in schools and universities from participating in activities that do not align with their biological sex at birth.

Summit League leaders say they are monitoring the situation.

“The Summit League and its member institutions have been engaged on this topic and its potential impact on our intercollegiate athletic environment,” Summit League Special Consultant Josh Fenton said. “Our approach will be guided by a strong commitment to conducting and supporting intercollegiate athletic competition in welcoming and inclusive environments for all student-athletes.”

The law is set to go into effect July 1, but opponents say they will continue to fight against the measure.

