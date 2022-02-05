Warmer and Breezy Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will finally get some relief from the colder weather as we kick off the first weekend of February. The only blemish in Saturday’s forecast will be some gusty winds. Cooler temperatures return heading into Sunday, but nothing overly cold is expected.

TODAY: A warm front will continue to pass through the region during the morning hours. Any cloud cover this morning will give way to a sunny to mostly sunny sky late in the morning into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy to at times windy out of the S and SW gradually shifting to the W and NW at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Highs will get up into the 40s and 50s, but likely staying in the 30s in the snow pack areas from Sisseton to Marshall.

TONIGHT: A cold front will sweep through on the backside during the evening hours. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some very light snow or flurries. Winds will be out of the W at 5-15 mph shifting to the N and NNW. Lows drop back into the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloud cover will be a little more persistent across the region, but should break a little bit in the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy out of the N and NW at 10-25 mph with higher gusts at times. Winds will decrease and shift to the S and SE Sunday night as another warm front approaches. Highs will range from the 20s east and northeast to the 40s west.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mild and a little breezy with a mainly clear sky Monday and some clouds Tuesday. By Wednesday, there will be small chances for some light precipitation each day Wednesday through Friday and all forms of precipitation (rain, snow, freezing drizzle, sleet) are possible. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s throughout the week with the warmer temperatures east and cooler temperatures east. Some areas could stay in the 30s Wednesday through Friday.

