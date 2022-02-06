Big second half helps SDSU women even season series with USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State evened its season series against South Dakota Saturday afternoon with a 75-65 win over the Coyotes in front of more than 3,500 fans at Frost Arena. After trailing by two points at halftime, the Jacks rallied to outscore USD 23-12 in the third quarter and held off the visitors the rest of the way.

With the win, SDSU moves to 11-1 in the Summit League and is tied with the Coyotes for first place in the conference standings.

Paige Meyer and Tori Nelson scored 16 points apiece for SDSU and were joined in double figures by Tylee Irwin (14) and Haleigh Timmer (11).

Twelve of Meyer’s 16 points came in the second half, including a 6-for-6 showing from the free throw line in the final 1:10 of the contest. She also grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists and had one steal in her season-high 36 minutes. Timmer ended the game 4-of-7 from the floor with four boards.

Nelson also had a big second half, putting up 12 of her 16 points in the second 20 minutes. She ended the game with four rebounds. Irwin added four boards and two steals to go with her 14 points. Paiton Burckhard chipped in nine points and a team-high eight boards.

The contest featured 10 lead changes and four ties, the last of which came at 39-all during the third quarter. The Jackrabbits ended the period on an 11-2 run to regain the lead and hold a nine-point margin with 10 minutes remaining. USD cut its deficit to just four with a 7-2 stretch before another Jackrabbit run put SDSU up 12 with three minutes on the clock. The Jacks went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe in the final moments of the game to hold off the Coyotes.

Myah Selland contributed six points, five rebounds and four assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Kallie Theisen led all players with three blocks.

The Jackrabbits shot 47 percent from the floor and 33 percent from deep. Both teams notched 26 field goals, but the difference came from 3-point land, where the Jacks had a 6-3 edge, and the free throw line, where the Jacks sank 17 attempts compared to 10 by the Coyotes.

Hannah Sjerven led all played with 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Coyotes. Chloe Lamb (16) and Liv Korngable (12) were also in double digits.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits have won six-straight contests and snapped USD’s 16-game win streak.

SDSU moves to 61-34 in the all-time series and have won three of the last four meetings.

Tylee Irwin played in her 144th career game, tied for the most games played in program history.

UP NEXT

SDSU will stay home to host Denver and Omaha next week at Frost Arena.

