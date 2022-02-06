Avera Medical Minute
Chili cook-off to help feed the homeless
By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “The Fam” organized a chili cook-off taking place Sunday to raise funds to help feed those in need.

The event takes place at Restoration Church and is only $5 for all-you-can-eat chili. Joe Lewis with “The Fam” along with a bunch of other members joined Dakota News Now to talk about the significance of this event for their organization.

