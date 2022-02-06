Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

HERITAGE CLASSIC: De Smet rallies past St. Thomas More

#1 team in Class B beats #2 team in Class A 36-30 at Sanford Pentagon
Bulldogs win 36-30
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trailing at half against defensive-minded St. Thomas More, boys Class B top-ranked De Smet Bulldogs showed that they can win a game that goes against their typical grain.

Though they shot just 30 percent for the game the Bulldogs rallied past the Cavaliers, ranked second in Class A, 36-30 in the Heritage Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night.

Tory Holland was the lone double figure scorer for the victorious Bulldogs with 10 points.

St. Thomas More got a game-high 14 points from Cade Kandolin and 12 from Caleb Hollenbeck.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law...
Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill
File
One killed in I-29 crash near Elk Point
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic teams raise concerns over quarantine hotels

Latest News

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
USD student makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
Drops fourth straight game
USF women fall to Mankato and drop fourth straight
Dunk in win at USD
Jackrabbit men finish season sweep of Coyotes in Vermillion