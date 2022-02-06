HERITAGE CLASSIC: De Smet rallies past St. Thomas More

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trailing at half against defensive-minded St. Thomas More, boys Class B top-ranked De Smet Bulldogs showed that they can win a game that goes against their typical grain.

Though they shot just 30 percent for the game the Bulldogs rallied past the Cavaliers, ranked second in Class A, 36-30 in the Heritage Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night.

Tory Holland was the lone double figure scorer for the victorious Bulldogs with 10 points.

St. Thomas More got a game-high 14 points from Cade Kandolin and 12 from Caleb Hollenbeck.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

