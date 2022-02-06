Jackrabbit men finish season sweep of Coyotes in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State took over the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday night and grabbed an 89-79 conference victory over South Dakota.

SDSU has now won 12 games in a row, which is the third longest active streak in the nation.

Despite attempting only nine 3-point shots all night, SDSU (21-4,12-0 Summit League) had a terrific night from the free throw line and the field, shooting 83.3 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures, led by a season-high 25 points and two blocks from Douglas Wilson. Baylor Scheierman dropped in 15 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.

Luke Appel scored 13 points and Alex Arians finished with 11.

The first half started with a tight matchup featuring four ties and four lead changes, preventing either team from building a substantial lead. That was until the 12:31 mark, when SDSU then went on a solid 8-0 run to take the 22-13 advantage.

USD was able to cut it down to a 28-25 game with 4:46 left in the half, but it would not get any closer. Buckets from Scheierman, Wilson and Luke Appel extended the Jackrabbit lead, helping SDSU take a 40-35 advantage into the locker room.

Second half action returned with a fiery Jackrabbit streak, as the team hit three straight 3-pointers on three straight possessions. The Jackrabbit success continued throughout the period, eventually leading to the largest lead of the night (76-57 with 8:13 remaining).

The Coyotes were able to cut the lead down to single digits with 58 seconds left, making it an 88-79 game, but a free throw from Matt Mims solidified the double digit Jackrabbit victory.

USD was led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 15 points.

Game Notes

Wilson has posted 21 games in his career with 20+ points

Scheierman tallied his 23rd double double of his career

Zeke Mayo scored all eight of his points from the free throw line

4,224 were in attendance at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center

All eight Jackrabbits who played also scored

The Jacks are now on a 12 game winning streak, which is the 3rd longest streak in Division I basketball

Up Next:

SDSU travels to Denver, CO to take on the Pioneers in Hamilton Gymnasium. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

