Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot

During halftime of USD-SDSU game in Vermillion
Mary Margaret Borer makes money shot at halftime of SDSU-USD game
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The highlight of the night for South Dakota Coyote fans during their mens basketball game with arch rival South Dakota State came from one of their own!

At halftime USD student Mary Margaret Borer hit a half court shot to win $10,000. Click on the video viewer to see the moment!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law...
Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill
File
One killed in I-29 crash near Elk Point
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic teams raise concerns over quarantine hotels

Latest News

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
USD student makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
During win over St. Thomas More at Sanford Pentagon
HERITAGE CLASSIC: De Smet rallies past St. Thomas More
Drops fourth straight game
USF women fall to Mankato and drop fourth straight
Dunk in win at USD
Jackrabbit men finish season sweep of Coyotes in Vermillion