Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
During halftime of USD-SDSU game in Vermillion
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VERMILION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The highlight of the night for South Dakota Coyote fans during their mens basketball game with arch rival South Dakota State came from one of their own!
At halftime USD student Mary Margaret Borer hit a half court shot to win $10,000. Click on the video viewer to see the moment!
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.