One dies in Gregory County UTV accident

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALLAS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Dallas.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1996 Jeep Cherokee was southbound on Second Street when it rear-ended a southbound 2013 John Deere Gator UTV. The 63-year-old male driver of the UTV, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 54-year-old male driver of the Jeep was not injured. Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

