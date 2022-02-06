Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law...
Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill
The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday he had asked the state’s Attorney General...
Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

Latest News

First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
As thousands of Russian troops are situated near the border of Ukraine, the U.S. is keeping an...
U.S., allies keep close watch on Russia
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car