STATE-U HOOPS: Todd Lee brings improving Coyote team into rematch with State

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second round of the State-U basketball rivalry sees the South Dakota men in a much different position than they were in prior to their 84-65 loss in Brookings last month.

Todd Lee’s team is healthy after dealing with a bout of COVID-19 and has won six of seven entering the rematch at home against SDSU, the first time since 2020 they’ve played host to their in-state rivals.

Click on the video viewer to watch our pregame conversation with the Coyote head coach during our live coverage!

