Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall in South Dakota
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say the state’s active coronavirus case count fell Monday, marking two straight weeks of decline.
The Department of Health reported 597 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 230,834. Active infections fell by nearly 2,000 to 23,105.
The state also saw four additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, increasing the state’s total to 2,691.
Current hospitalizations fell by 14 to 340.
