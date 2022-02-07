Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say the state’s active coronavirus case count fell Monday, marking two straight weeks of decline.

The Department of Health reported 597 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 230,834. Active infections fell by nearly 2,000 to 23,105.

The state also saw four additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, increasing the state’s total to 2,691.

Current hospitalizations fell by 14 to 340.

