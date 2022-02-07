Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augie wrestlers win final road dual at Mary

#10 Vikings beat #20 Marauders 26-7
10th ranked Vikings win 26-7
By Zach Borg and Augustana Athletics
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -No. 10 Augustana wrestling defeated the No. 20 UMary Marauders in a Sunday afternoon bout. The Vikings earned 26 team points over UMary’s seven to remain undefeated in the NSIC. The loss is the second of the season for UMary.

The win is also the fifth of the year over a nationally-ranked opponent for Augustana with its 7-3 dual record. In addition AU is 7-1 against NCAA Division II competition.

Hunter Burnett put Augustana on the board first, scoring four team points with a major decision win. Burnett’s four takedowns and a reversal propelled him to victory.

Miles Fitzgerald earned the win in overtime at 165 pounds. Fitzgerald scored points for an escape and a reversal to bring the final score to 3-2 over his UMary opponent.

No. 7 Cade Mueller used a last second escape to get the 5-4 decision victory. Mueller logged one takedown, earned a penalty point and two escape points to seal the win over nationally ranked Max Bruss of UMary and earn three team points for the Vikings.

At 184 pounds, No. 12 Kolby Kost recorded a major decision victory. Six takedowns, three escapes and a two-point nearfall brought Kost to 19 points over his opponent’s seven points.

Daniel Bishop saw the fifth victory of the day for the Vikings at 197 pounds. Bishop earned two points for a takedown in overtime to best his UMary opponent, No. 10 ranked Matt Kaylor.

No. 8 Steven Hajas, competing at 285 for Augustana, defeated his opponent by way of a 5-4 decision. A last second reversal for Steven Hajas pushed him to the victory.

No. 4 Jaxson Rohman, wrestling at 125 pounds, logged two takedowns, an escape and a point for riding time to earn the 6-2 decision win.

At 133 pounds, No. 6 Jack Huffman bested No. 8 Reece Barnhardt of UMary. Huffman recorded two escapes and a takedown to get the victory.

Full Results

149: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Lincoln Turman (MARY) (MD 11-3)

157: No. 10 Braydon Huber (MARY) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (SV-1 4-2)

165: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Leo Mushinsky (MARY) (TB-1 3-2)

174: No. 7 Cade Mueller (AUG) over No. 9 Max Bruss (MARY) (Dec 5-4)

184: No. 12 Kolby Kost (AUG) over Wyatt Lidberg (MARY) (MD 19-7)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over No. 10 Matt Kaylor (MARY) (SV-1 3-1)

285: No. 8 Steven Hajas (AUG) over Gerardo Jaime (MARY) (Dec 5-4)

125: No. 4 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Jaden Verhagen (MARY) (Dec 6-2)

133: No. 6 Jack Huffman (AUG) over No. 8 Reece Barnhardt (MARY) (Dec 4-3)

141: Laken Boese (MARY) over Brayden Curry (AUG) (MD 14-2)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law...
Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill
The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday he had asked the state’s Attorney General...
Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

Latest News

Follow dunk in win over Birmingham
Skyforce rally past Birmingham
Rises for shot against USD
SDSU women learn from prior loss to USD to even series
Follow dunk in win over Birmingham
Skyforce rally past Birmingham
Rises for shot against USD
State-U WBB Recap
Scores in post during 89-79 win at USD
Jackrabbit men continue to show offensive versatility in win over Coyotes