Augie wrestlers win final road dual at Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -No. 10 Augustana wrestling defeated the No. 20 UMary Marauders in a Sunday afternoon bout. The Vikings earned 26 team points over UMary’s seven to remain undefeated in the NSIC. The loss is the second of the season for UMary.

The win is also the fifth of the year over a nationally-ranked opponent for Augustana with its 7-3 dual record. In addition AU is 7-1 against NCAA Division II competition.

Hunter Burnett put Augustana on the board first, scoring four team points with a major decision win. Burnett’s four takedowns and a reversal propelled him to victory.

Miles Fitzgerald earned the win in overtime at 165 pounds. Fitzgerald scored points for an escape and a reversal to bring the final score to 3-2 over his UMary opponent.

No. 7 Cade Mueller used a last second escape to get the 5-4 decision victory. Mueller logged one takedown, earned a penalty point and two escape points to seal the win over nationally ranked Max Bruss of UMary and earn three team points for the Vikings.

At 184 pounds, No. 12 Kolby Kost recorded a major decision victory. Six takedowns, three escapes and a two-point nearfall brought Kost to 19 points over his opponent’s seven points.

Daniel Bishop saw the fifth victory of the day for the Vikings at 197 pounds. Bishop earned two points for a takedown in overtime to best his UMary opponent, No. 10 ranked Matt Kaylor.

No. 8 Steven Hajas, competing at 285 for Augustana, defeated his opponent by way of a 5-4 decision. A last second reversal for Steven Hajas pushed him to the victory.

No. 4 Jaxson Rohman, wrestling at 125 pounds, logged two takedowns, an escape and a point for riding time to earn the 6-2 decision win.

At 133 pounds, No. 6 Jack Huffman bested No. 8 Reece Barnhardt of UMary. Huffman recorded two escapes and a takedown to get the victory.

Full Results

149: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Lincoln Turman (MARY) (MD 11-3)

157: No. 10 Braydon Huber (MARY) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (SV-1 4-2)

165: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Leo Mushinsky (MARY) (TB-1 3-2)

174: No. 7 Cade Mueller (AUG) over No. 9 Max Bruss (MARY) (Dec 5-4)

184: No. 12 Kolby Kost (AUG) over Wyatt Lidberg (MARY) (MD 19-7)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over No. 10 Matt Kaylor (MARY) (SV-1 3-1)

285: No. 8 Steven Hajas (AUG) over Gerardo Jaime (MARY) (Dec 5-4)

125: No. 4 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Jaden Verhagen (MARY) (Dec 6-2)

133: No. 6 Jack Huffman (AUG) over No. 8 Reece Barnhardt (MARY) (Dec 4-3)

141: Laken Boese (MARY) over Brayden Curry (AUG) (MD 14-2)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.