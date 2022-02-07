Avera Medical Minute
Burnout and Resignations: Worker shortage on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Anndrea Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s known as the great resignation; an overwhelming number of Americans leaving their jobs in the midst of this pandemic.

A large percentage of those are healthcare workers.

Those on the frontlines of this COVID-19 pandemic are experiencing fatigue, burnout, and leaving their jobs. This is leaving those still on the frontlines stretched thin as the pandemic continues on and more people get sick.

So how do we address the workforce shortage in the healthcare industry? What can we do to ease some of the burdens on those working in our clinics, care facilities, and hospitals?

Dakota News Now recently sat down with representatives from Sanford and Avera, who gave us some insight into what healthcare workers are dealing with right now and what is being done to help them out.

