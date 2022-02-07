Committee advances bill requiring state motto, seal at South Dakota schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota legislative committee has advanced a bill requiring all public schools to display the state seal or motto.

The House Education committee passed HB 1198 Monday morning in a 10 to 4 vote. It will next move to the floor of the House for a vote from the full chamber.

The bill mandates schools to display the state seal or motto in a prominent location such as the cafeteria or entryway to the school. The bill includes size requirements for the display, and how the schools can go about creating it. This includes student design competitions or plagues that are easily legible.

South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports proponents of the bill say displaying the seal or motto is about educating students about the state’s history. They also say it is about instilling state pride in the students.

Opponents of the bill argue state history is already in the education standards, which makes the bill redundant. They also challenged the need for the size requirements.

Under God the People Rule

