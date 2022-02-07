Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Committee advances bill requiring state motto, seal at South Dakota schools

The state seal of South Dakota.
The state seal of South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota legislative committee has advanced a bill requiring all public schools to display the state seal or motto.

The House Education committee passed HB 1198 Monday morning in a 10 to 4 vote. It will next move to the floor of the House for a vote from the full chamber.

The bill mandates schools to display the state seal or motto in a prominent location such as the cafeteria or entryway to the school. The bill includes size requirements for the display, and how the schools can go about creating it. This includes student design competitions or plagues that are easily legible.

South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports proponents of the bill say displaying the seal or motto is about educating students about the state’s history. They also say it is about instilling state pride in the students.

Opponents of the bill argue state history is already in the education standards, which makes the bill redundant. They also challenged the need for the size requirements.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dies in Gregory County UTV accident
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’

Latest News

Police Lights from MGN
Wagner police chief charged with DUI
Heart Chocolates
Hill City’s Tour De Chocolate- select merchants give free chocolates, Sat., Feb. 12th
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Noem announces west river sheriff endorsements
Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 men on meth, firearms charges