Committee kills bill to give tribes free parks access

Custer State Park (file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - A South Dakota House committee has killed a proposal to grant tribal members and their families free access to the state’s parks and recreation areas and to provide free licenses to hunt and fish on non-tribal land.

The State Affairs Committee considered legislation Monday offered by Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a member of he Rosebud Sioux Tribe, who said he got the idea from similar legislation in Minnesota.

The committee merged Bordeaux’s two proposals into one bill and voted 11-2 to kill it.

Bordeaux says tribal governments got “raked over the coals” when the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1970s decided the U.S. government owed them $105 million for taking the Black Hills, the Mission Democrat said. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

