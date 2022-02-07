Avera Medical Minute
Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
By ED WHITE
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, leaving four people to face trial in March.

Kaleb Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap Whitmer before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020.

Franks signed a document agreeing to plead guilty as charged. Ty Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

The government said six men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. Some are also facing weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

