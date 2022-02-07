Crash near Parkston leaves one dead

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday afternoon, a man driving eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 struck a deer, resulting in his death.

Police officials say the crash involved a 52-year-old man. His name is not being released pending notification of family members.

The crash occurred east of Parkston, the man was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am eastbound, when the vehicle struck a deer, went into the north ditch, and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

