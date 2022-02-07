Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Crash near Parkston leaves one dead

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday afternoon, a man driving eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 struck a deer, resulting in his death.

Police officials say the crash involved a 52-year-old man. His name is not being released pending notification of family members.

The crash occurred east of Parkston, the man was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am eastbound, when the vehicle struck a deer, went into the north ditch, and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dies in Gregory County UTV accident
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware

Latest News

It’s known as the great resignation; an overwhelming number of Americans leaving their jobs in...
Burnout and Resignations: Worker shortage on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall in South Dakota
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users