Hill City’s Tour De Chocolate- select merchants give free chocolates, Sat., Feb. 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Feb. 12th, Hill City will host its 10th annual Tour De Chocolate.

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, 20 stores will be giving away unique chocolate treats from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Select stores will also have in-store specials.

For an updated list of participating stores and to view their in-store specials, visit their Facebook page at @tourdechocolatehillcity

