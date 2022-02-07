Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hill City’s Tour De Chocolate- select merchants give free chocolates, Sat., Feb. 12th

Heart Chocolates
Heart Chocolates(Unsplash)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Feb. 12th, Hill City will host its 10th annual Tour De Chocolate.

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, 20 stores will be giving away unique chocolate treats from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Select stores will also have in-store specials.

For an updated list of participating stores and to view their in-store specials, visit their Facebook page at @tourdechocolatehillcity

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dies in Gregory County UTV accident
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’

Latest News

Police Lights from MGN
Wagner police chief charged with DUI
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Noem announces west river sheriff endorsements
The state seal of South Dakota.
Committee advances bill requiring state motto, seal at South Dakota schools
Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 men on meth, firearms charges