Jackrabbit men continue to show offensive versatility in win over Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men’s basketball team finished off a season sweep of the arch rival South Dakota, and further solidified their standing atop the Summit League, with an 89-79 win in Vermillion.

It’s SDSU’s 12th straight victory and the third straight game in which the three point shot didn’t play a prominent role. The nation’s top three point shooting team struggled from beyond the arc in wins over North Dakota and North Dakota State, and the Coyotes made a point of trying to keep State from getting many looks.

As they did in the previous two games, SDSU showed they can win even without the hallmark of their offense, pounding the post with Douglas Wilson and Luke Appel combining for 38 points.

Both teams hit the road for their next games. USD heads to North Dakota State tomorrow night at 7:00 PM while SDSU will be at Denver on Thursday at 8:00 PM.

