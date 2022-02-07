Milford, Iowa shooting suspect charged with murder after victim dies

MILFORD, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - A woman who was shot in a parking lot in Milford, Iowa has died from her injuries, authorities say.

The suspect charged in the shooting, 25-year-old Christian William Goyne-Yarns, is now charged with murder, KTIV-TV reports.

Court documents say Goyne-Yarns approached Shelby Woizeschke Feb. 3 in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing and shot her at least twice. Woizeschke was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where she died Sunday.

Woizeschke is Goyne-Yarns’ ex-wife, investigators say.

Goyne-Yarns was initially charged with attempted murder. That charge was upgraded to first-degree murder following the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.