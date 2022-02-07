Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Milford, Iowa shooting suspect charged with murder after victim dies

Christian Goyne-Yarns
Christian Goyne-Yarns(Dickinson County Jail)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - A woman who was shot in a parking lot in Milford, Iowa has died from her injuries, authorities say.

The suspect charged in the shooting, 25-year-old Christian William Goyne-Yarns, is now charged with murder, KTIV-TV reports.

Court documents say Goyne-Yarns approached Shelby Woizeschke Feb. 3 in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing and shot her at least twice. Woizeschke was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where she died Sunday.

Woizeschke is Goyne-Yarns’ ex-wife, investigators say.

Goyne-Yarns was initially charged with attempted murder. That charge was upgraded to first-degree murder following the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dies in Gregory County UTV accident
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’

Latest News

Custer State Park (file photo)
Committee kills bill to give tribes free parks access
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware
Car keys
Sioux Falls Police encourage residents to lock cars after reports of stolen guns
Retail
UPDATE: Sioux Falls businesses surpass pre-COVID numbers, see impressive growth