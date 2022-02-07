Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Monday Munchies: Agua Fresh serving up healthy meals in downtown Sioux Falls

“We make sure everything comes fresh and make sure everything is simple so we work with a culinary chef to put certain ingredients together so they actually taste good too”
When you walk into Agua Fresh on Philips avenue and see its smoothies, juices, healthy wraps,...
When you walk into Agua Fresh on Philips avenue and see its smoothies, juices, healthy wraps, and much more most people would assume the owner Sinan Taskin is a longtime nutritionist or chef, but they’d be wrong.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When you walk into Agua Fresh on Philips avenue and see its smoothies, juices, healthy wraps, and much more most people would assume the owner Sinan Taskin is a longtime nutritionist or chef, but they’d be wrong.

“I am an electrical engineer so I was working for commercial companies but I got tired of commercial life and I always wanted to create something and have my own restaurant so I decided to start Agua Fresh,” Owner Sinan Taskin said.

Taskin got many of his ideas for agua fresh from his time traveling and eating at restaurants around the country as an engineer.

“I kind of picked their best menu items and combined them so Agua Fresh is a unique brand that specializes in sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, and cold presses at the same time under the same roof,” Taskin said.

The shop has a vast menu serving both breakfast and lunch items that are healthy and delicious.

MORE: Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn enjoying new location.

“We make sure everything comes fresh and make sure everything is simple so we work with a culinary chef to put certain ingredients together so they actually taste good too,” Taskin said.

The shop opened on Phillips Avenue, just over four years ago but Taskin hopes to continue adding more items such as boba tea to the menu in the coming months.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dies in Gregory County UTV accident
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’

Latest News

Custer State Park (file photo)
Committee kills bill to give tribes free parks access
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware
Car keys
Sioux Falls Police encourage residents to lock cars after reports of stolen guns
Retail
UPDATE: Sioux Falls businesses surpass pre-COVID numbers, see impressive growth
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Milford, Iowa shooting suspect charged with murder after victim dies