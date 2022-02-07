Monday Munchies: Agua Fresh serving up healthy meals in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When you walk into Agua Fresh on Philips avenue and see its smoothies, juices, healthy wraps, and much more most people would assume the owner Sinan Taskin is a longtime nutritionist or chef, but they’d be wrong.

“I am an electrical engineer so I was working for commercial companies but I got tired of commercial life and I always wanted to create something and have my own restaurant so I decided to start Agua Fresh,” Owner Sinan Taskin said.

Taskin got many of his ideas for agua fresh from his time traveling and eating at restaurants around the country as an engineer.

“I kind of picked their best menu items and combined them so Agua Fresh is a unique brand that specializes in sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, and cold presses at the same time under the same roof,” Taskin said.

The shop has a vast menu serving both breakfast and lunch items that are healthy and delicious.

MORE: Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn enjoying new location.

“We make sure everything comes fresh and make sure everything is simple so we work with a culinary chef to put certain ingredients together so they actually taste good too,” Taskin said.

The shop opened on Phillips Avenue, just over four years ago but Taskin hopes to continue adding more items such as boba tea to the menu in the coming months.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.