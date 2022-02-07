Avera Medical Minute
Nice, Warmer Temperatures

Cooling off Later this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a chilly start to our week for some, we are going to see some absolutely gorgeous temperatures later on today! Thanks to plenty of sunshine a warmer air mass across the region, we’ll see highs range from the 40s in the east to possibly some 60s in central South Dakota. The wind will start to switch around to the northwest for some this afternoon.

We’ll keep the nice temperatures around for Tuesday, too, but the wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph for some. Highs will be back in the 40s and 50s for most of us. There’s a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday afternoon and evening, but those should be gone by Wednesday. We’ll see highs dip a bit -- back into the 30s and 40s around the region.

By Thursday, we’ll see high temperatures rebound back into the 40s to near 50 for most of us! There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries and showers move through Thursday and Thursday evening, and temperatures will start to cool off by Friday. By Saturday, we’re looking at highs falling back into the 20s and 30s across the region. We should bounce back into the 40s, and possibly 50s, by the beginning of next week.

