Noem announces west river sheriff endorsements

PIERRE, S.D. - With Election Day still roughly nine months away, Governor Kristi Noem has officially secured the endorsement of an overwhelming majority of sheriffs in the western half of the state.

In a release Monday, Noem’s campaign announced that 20 of the 22 sheriffs west of the Missouri River had officially endorsed her in her re-election campaign.

The only two west river sheriffs to not endorse Noem were Oglala Lakota County Sheriff Joe Herman and Mellette County Sheriff Mike Blom.

“I’m honored to receive these endorsements,” Noem said. “I’m grateful for the confidence the West River Sheriffs have in my administration and look forward to working with them on the many challenges we face every day to ensure our communities are safe.”

Amongst the sheriffs who endorsed Noem is Pennington County Sherriff Kevin Thom, who will retire at the end of this year.

“While some other states were caving and abandoning their law enforcement officers, Governor Noem never wavered in her support,” Thom said. “Governor Noem has been a true friend to South Dakota law enforcement and I am proud to endorse her re-election for Governor of South Dakota.”

Noem currently faces a primary challenge from current State Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) in the general election. Last week Democratic State Rep. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) announced that he will run for governor in 2022.

List of West River Sheriffs endorsing Noem: Bennett County Sheriff Paul Williams, Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere, Corson County Sheriff Alan Dale, Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley, Dewey County Sheriff Dan Assman, Fall River County Sheriff Robert Evans, Gregory County Sheriff Timothy Drey, Haakon County Sheriff Fred Koester, Harding County Sheriff Wyatt Sabo, Jackson County Sheriff Matt Haugen, Jones County Sheriff Rich Sylva, Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean, Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger, Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, Perkins County Sheriff Kelly Serr, Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun, Todd County Sheriff Barry Bailey, Tripp County Sheriff Shawn Pettit, Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore

