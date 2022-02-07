Officials identify victim in fatal I-29 crash near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the Iowa man who died in a single-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

Fifty-four-year-old Joseph Hoover of Sioux City died in Thursday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Hoover was driving a pickup on I-29 a few miles north of Elk Point when it entered the center median. Hoover overcorrected, crashed into the opposite ditch and rolled. He was thrown from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No one else was involved in the crash.

