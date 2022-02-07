Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Officials identify victim in fatal I-29 crash near Elk Point

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the Iowa man who died in a single-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

Fifty-four-year-old Joseph Hoover of Sioux City died in Thursday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Hoover was driving a pickup on I-29 a few miles north of Elk Point when it entered the center median. Hoover overcorrected, crashed into the opposite ditch and rolled. He was thrown from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dies in Gregory County UTV accident
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing
Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.
Truckers continue vaccine mandate protest in Canada

Latest News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are performing a prescribed burn Feb. 7 near 57th and Cliff.
Officials performing prescribed burn in southeast Sioux Falls Monday
Oh My Cupcakes!
Valentine’s Day inspiration with Oh My Cupcakes!
Great Bear offers adaptive skiing over the weekend
American Legion prepares for first ever dance at Military Heritage Alliance