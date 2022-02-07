Officials performing prescribed burn in southeast Sioux Falls Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say you might see some smoke in southeast Sioux Falls Monday, but it’s coming from a controlled source.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be performing a prescribed burn on a city-owned drainage property near the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 57th Street, according to a press release from the city.

The burn will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Firefighters will be on-site to manage the burn, monitor the smoke, and ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

Officials say prescribed burns like this provide training for firefighters and also helps control control noxious weeds and vegetation on city-owned property.

