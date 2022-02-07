Avera Medical Minute
Officials performing prescribed burn in southeast Sioux Falls Monday

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are performing a prescribed burn Feb. 7 near 57th and Cliff.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are performing a prescribed burn Feb. 7 near 57th and Cliff.(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say you might see some smoke in southeast Sioux Falls Monday, but it’s coming from a controlled source.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be performing a prescribed burn on a city-owned drainage property near the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 57th Street, according to a press release from the city.

The burn will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Firefighters will be on-site to manage the burn, monitor the smoke, and ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

Officials say prescribed burns like this provide training for firefighters and also helps control control noxious weeds and vegetation on city-owned property.

