Paw Patrol Live! coming to Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A live musical production of a popular children’s television show is coming to South Dakota.

Paw Patrol Live! is coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings on May 14 and 15, organizers announced Monday.

The 2022 tour is called “The Great Pirate Adventure.” It features characters from the Nickelodeon show live on stage in what producers call an “epic adventure.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 and may be purchased at the Swiftel Center Ticket Office, online at www.Ticketmaster.com, and online at pawpatrollive.com.

