Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU women learn from prior loss to USD to even series

Jackrabbits win 75-65 to set stage for possible third meeting in Summit Tournament Championship
Jackrabbits earn series split
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women earned a season split with South Dakota with a 75-65 win up at Frost Arena yesterday.

It was a tight affair throughout most of the game with USD actually leading at the end of the first two quarters. Despite foul trouble sending Myah Selland to the bench early in the second half, the Jackrabbits got an offensive rhythm going with 14-4 and 11-2 runs that eventually put the game away.

It set a much different tone than when State scored just 42 points in their loss in Vermillion last month.

Both teams will be home on Thursday night with the Jackrabbits hosting Denver and the Coyotes hosting Omaha. Both games will tip off at 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law...
Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill
The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday he had asked the state’s Attorney General...
Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

Latest News

Follow dunk in win over Birmingham
Skyforce rally past Birmingham
Follow dunk in win over Birmingham
Skyforce rally past Birmingham
Rises for shot against USD
State-U WBB Recap
Scores in post during 89-79 win at USD
Jackrabbit men continue to show offensive versatility in win over Coyotes