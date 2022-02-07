SDSU women learn from prior loss to USD to even series

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women earned a season split with South Dakota with a 75-65 win up at Frost Arena yesterday.

It was a tight affair throughout most of the game with USD actually leading at the end of the first two quarters. Despite foul trouble sending Myah Selland to the bench early in the second half, the Jackrabbits got an offensive rhythm going with 14-4 and 11-2 runs that eventually put the game away.

It set a much different tone than when State scored just 42 points in their loss in Vermillion last month.

Both teams will be home on Thursday night with the Jackrabbits hosting Denver and the Coyotes hosting Omaha. Both games will tip off at 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.