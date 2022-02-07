Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 men on meth, firearms charges

Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot
Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday night, police officers reportedly pulled over a stolen vehicle, west of Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says police officers stopped the vehicle that was reported stolen and allegedly found two men in possession of 30 grams of meth and a firearm.

The two men, Jeffery Baker (left) and Zachariah Swanson (right) were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, committing a felony with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a former drug offender.

No one was injured during the arrest.

