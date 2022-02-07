Sioux Falls Police encourage residents to lock cars after reports of stolen guns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the weekend, police officials received multiple calls regarding car break-ins that resulted in stolen firearms.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Monday they received three calls of guns stolen from vehicles. Investigators believe the cases are unrelated.

The victims that called in said they thought their car was locked, and in one case there was a second key fob in the car that enabled the theft to take place.

Clemens, says “Lock your cars... don’t leave guns in your cars.”

