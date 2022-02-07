Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday morning there was a break-in at the Ace Hardware at their southwest Sioux Falls location.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says one suspect used an unknown object to break the glass door of the business and stole several power tools.

The stolen items are estimated to be worth approximately $1,400.

Police are working to get surveillance footage from the store to help in their investigation.

