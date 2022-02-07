Skyforce rally past Birmingham

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Despite trailing by 12 points after three quarters, the Sioux Falls Skyforce beat the Birmingham Squadron 111-104 on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

The contest marks the first winning streak of the regular season for the Skyforce (4-9), as they’ve won back-to-back games. It also marked the first time Sioux Falls and Birmingham have played.

Javonte Smart followed up his career-tying 36 points on Thursday with 29 points on 10-22 FGA and four rebounds today. He has now secured five-plus three-pointers made in back-to-back outings.

DJ Stewart added 20 points and eight rebounds. Stewart has etched three-straight games with 20-plus points.

Micah Potter (18 points and 12 rebounds) and Chandler Hutchison (14 points on 6-9 FGA and career-high 13 rebounds) posted multiple double-doubles, which hasn’t happened since Davon Reed and Marcus Lee on Feb. 3, 2020.

Joe Young led Birmingham (7-6) with 28 points on 11-15 FGA, while Zylan Cheatham had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Skyforce hit the road Wednesday for a one-game swing with the Oklahoma City Blue (8-6). Tip-off is slated for 12:00 PM CST. The Squadron faces the Memphis Hustle (4-8) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM CST.

