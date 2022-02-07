“The Trail to Oregon!” provides interactive play at Augustana University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A student-run theatrical group will perform a unique story set along the Oregon Trail. The Augustana Collaborative Theatrical Society presents “The Trail to Oregon!”, which will provide interactive segments for the audience. The free performance is set for Friday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Edith Mortenson Center at Augustana. The play will also take place on February 12 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. A performance will also take place February 13 at 2:30 p.m.

