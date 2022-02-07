Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD alum Chris Nilsen sets new American indoor pole vault record

Olympic silver medalist eclipses six meters for the first time
USD alum sets American Indoor Pole Vault record
USD alum sets American Indoor Pole Vault record
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Winter Olympics get underway it’s hard for people in these parts not to think back to last year’s summer games when South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen won a silver medal in the pole vault competition.

Though he’s not in the Olympic spotlight, Chris is still raising the bar.

Literally and figuratively!

Yesterday in Tourcoing, France, at the Perche en Or meet Nilsen cleared a new American indoor pole vault record of 6.02 meters (19 feet, 9 inches). It breaks the previous mark of 6.01 meters (19 feet, 8.5 inches) set by Sam Kendricks in 2020.

It’s the first time Chris has ever cleared six meters. He did so with no misses, going over five heights on his first attempts before setting the record and winning the competition.

Coincidentally 6.02 meters was the same mark Nilsen failed to hit during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. He cleared 5.97 meters then to claim silver. Armand Duplantis, who Nilsen bested to win an NCAA Championship in 2019 when he was at USD and Duplantis at LSU, won gold in Tokyo with a high vault of 6.10 meters.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reacts to making $10,000 halfcourt shot during halftime of USD-SDSU game
Mary Margaret Borer makes $10,000 halfcourt shot
The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law...
Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill
The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday he had asked the state’s Attorney General...
Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

Latest News

Follow dunk in win over Birmingham
Skyforce rally past Birmingham
Rises for shot against USD
SDSU women learn from prior loss to USD to even series
Follow dunk in win over Birmingham
Skyforce rally past Birmingham
Rises for shot against USD
State-U WBB Recap