USD alum Chris Nilsen sets new American indoor pole vault record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Winter Olympics get underway it’s hard for people in these parts not to think back to last year’s summer games when South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen won a silver medal in the pole vault competition.

Though he’s not in the Olympic spotlight, Chris is still raising the bar.

Literally and figuratively!

Yesterday in Tourcoing, France, at the Perche en Or meet Nilsen cleared a new American indoor pole vault record of 6.02 meters (19 feet, 9 inches). It breaks the previous mark of 6.01 meters (19 feet, 8.5 inches) set by Sam Kendricks in 2020.

Literally flying 🦅@ChrisNilsen2 🇺🇸 clears six metres for the first time in his career with an American indoor record mark of 6.02m to win in Tourcoing!



🎥 @FFAthletisme #WorldIndoorTourpic.twitter.com/tuHsKSv22w — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 5, 2022

It’s the first time Chris has ever cleared six meters. He did so with no misses, going over five heights on his first attempts before setting the record and winning the competition.

Coincidentally 6.02 meters was the same mark Nilsen failed to hit during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. He cleared 5.97 meters then to claim silver. Armand Duplantis, who Nilsen bested to win an NCAA Championship in 2019 when he was at USD and Duplantis at LSU, won gold in Tokyo with a high vault of 6.10 meters.

