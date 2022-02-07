Avera Medical Minute
Valentine’s Day inspiration with Oh My Cupcakes!

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We kicked off the week before Valentine’s Day by having the founder of Oh My Cupcakes! Melissa Johnson sharing cupcake inspiration for the special day. She said mixing things up with sprinkles or edible sparkle powder makes a cupcake special for a loved one. She sells different toppings to try or grab her unique flavored cupcakes.

https://ohmycupcakes.com/

