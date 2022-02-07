Avera Medical Minute
Wagner police chief charged with DUI

Police Lights from MGN
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The chief of the Wagner Police Department has been charged with driving under the influence, according to court documents.

Timothy Simonsen was arrested just after Midnight on Jan. 22 on County Highway 7 a few miles northeast of Armour. The arrest citation issued by a Douglas County Sheriff Office deputy indicated Simonsen was involved in some sort of accident, though no other details have been released.

This is Simonsen’s first DUI offense. He was also cited for careless driving and failure to use seatbelts.

Simonsen has served as Wagner’s police chief since 2012.

