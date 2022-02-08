Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, February 7th

USD edged at NDSU, O’Gorman Gymnasts are Athletes of the Week and Lyon County Rivalry Resumes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota men lost a heart-breaker at Fargo Monday night and almost pulled off a miracle win. Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer are best friends that push each other to excel for O’Gorman Gymnastics. And the Lyon County rivalry resumed in Rock Rapids where the West Lyon girls and Central Lyon boys were both victorious.

