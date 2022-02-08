10pm Sportscast Monday, February 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota men lost a heart-breaker at Fargo Monday night and almost pulled off a miracle win. Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer are best friends that push each other to excel for O’Gorman Gymnastics. And the Lyon County rivalry resumed in Rock Rapids where the West Lyon girls and Central Lyon boys were both victorious.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.