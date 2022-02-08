Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

6 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday; Active cases down

The rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is placing a strain on monoclonal...
COVID-19 testing (file)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in South Dakota, health officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Health also reported 545 new coronavirus cases, though those new cases were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by over 2,000 to 20,824.

The coronavirus has claimed a total of 2,697 lives in South Dakota since the pandemic began. The latest victims were all over age 50.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to fall, down 28 to 312.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware
Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.
UPDATE: 1 injured after fire, explosion at Yankton business
While certainly not their only problem, staffing continues to play a part in how restaurants...
South Dakota restaurants continue to deal with staffing issues
Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 men on meth, firearms charges

Latest News

Former President Trump endorses Noem for reelection bid
Health Reps
Health officials discuss recent impact of COVID in South Dakota
baby
Baby’s clothing store, Tullabee, opening in The Empire Mall
Flames
Brookings Police report fire at SDSU Dairy Barn