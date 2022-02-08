6 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday; Active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in South Dakota, health officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Health also reported 545 new coronavirus cases, though those new cases were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by over 2,000 to 20,824.

The coronavirus has claimed a total of 2,697 lives in South Dakota since the pandemic began. The latest victims were all over age 50.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to fall, down 28 to 312.

