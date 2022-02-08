Adrian, Minn. remembers 1980 Super Bowl doctor hunt

ADRIAN, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Searching for doctors in rural areas can be a difficult task. That’s why in 1980, Adrian, Minn. pulled out all the stops to help with their recruitment.

One of Adrian’s two doctors had just retired and they were desperate to fill that role, so they sent 10 people and a hot air balloon to Super Bowl 14 in California with one simple message “Pssst... Doctor, Adrian, MN. needs you.”

Eileen Henning worked for the city when this recruitment effort took place.

“I remember being very glued to the TV, hoping to see our balloon,” Henning said.

The hot air balloon never made it off the ground due to FAA regulations, and their hunt for a doctor was a bust.

“According to the local archives and the paper, it looks like there were 10 people that called the recruiting company, and there were three that called the city, but there was nothing that materialized out of that,” Tammy Loosbrock said, the senior director for Sanford Adrian.

Since that Super Bowl, Adrian has put an emphasis on hiring local health officials, including Loosbrock, who was born in Adrian.

“There’s no better place than when you’re making a difference people that you love. Whether it’s your friend, your neighbor, your family member. That’s where it truly matters,” Loosbrock said.

It’s been a focal point for the city of just over 1,200 to have good health care just a short drive away.

“The partnership and collaboration we have with Sanford, has just really secured having a good foundation of health care in our community. So we don’t have to take that on ourselves again to try and promote,” said Adrian City Administrator Jill Wolf.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.