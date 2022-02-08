Avera Medical Minute
Authorities respond to explosion, fire at Yankton business

Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.
Authorities respond to a fire at Long's Propane in Yankton on Feb. 8.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials are responding to an explosion and fire at a Yankton business.

WNAX Radio reports the fire started Tuesday morning at Long’s Propane on the eastern edge of the city.

The fire appears to be confined to an outbuilding at the business, according to WNAX. Traffic on nearby Highway 50 is being detoured.

Authorities have not said whether there were any injures in connection to the incident.

The fire comes as much of the region is in a red flag warning due to dry conditions and high winds. Yankton is currently under a high wind advisory, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible throughout the afternoon.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

