Baby’s clothing store, Tullabee, opening in The Empire Mall

baby
baby(Unsplash)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tullabee is expected to open early this summer and will be located between Victoria’s Secret and GNC in The Empire Mall.

Tullabee is an Altar’d State brand offering stylish baby clothing consisting of bodysuits, rompers, sweaters, outerwear, dresses, matching sets, shoes, and more.

They are known for their bold prints, pastel colors, and unique, one-of-a-kind fashion pieces.

See The Empire Mall website for more information on the latest retail openings and the shop-your-way options offered such as in-person, curbside pickup, and pickup in-store.

