Battle for bragging rights in Lyon County continues on basketball floor

West Lyon and Central Lyon play 2 in hoops
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon girls came into Monday night’s game with a 17-1 record, but the Central Lyon boys were 18-1. So how would this chapter be written in the long standing rivalry for bragging rights in Lyon County.

In the girls game the Wildcats kept their great season going with a decisive 60-39 win over the Lions. West Lyon’s only loss of the year was to Harrisburg. SDSU-bound Brooklyn Meyer led the way with a team-high 15 points, 11 of which came after intermission. Addison Klosterbuer led everyone with 17 points for Central Lyon.

In the boys game, the Lions came in as the heavy favorite and needing to win to gain a split on the night. And before the game Zach Lutmer was honored for becoming the Lions all-time leading scorer. The Wildcats did a great job of keeping him in check for a half and the game was close. But Central Lyon pulled away after intermission for an 80-60 win, their 19th victory in 20 starts.

