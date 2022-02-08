Breezy and Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Advisories are in effect for parts of northern and central South Dakota from 11 a.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST. Wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible. In southern South Dakota, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The windy conditions, low relative humidity, and dry conditions all mean a high risk of fire danger today.

We have another nice, above-average temperatures day on tap across the region! Highs will be back in the 40s northeast and 50s elsewhere. The wind will be picking up, as well. The wind will begin out of the south and then shift to the northwest later in the day. This will allow a brief rain/snow mix to move through northeastern parts of the area by the afternoon. Temperatures will cool down to the 30s northeast and 40s elsewhere by tomorrow. The wind will remain northwesterly and stronger.

By the way, the lack of precipitation combined with drought conditions will intensify wildfire concerns throughout the week. Temperatures will bounce back to the 40s east and 50s west on Thursday with another chance of a rain/snow mix to move through. That trend continues on Friday, once again, as a quick-moving clipper system will switch the wind around and become more northwesterly. That will allow cooler temperatures to build in.

This upcoming weekend will be cooler, but does look to remain quiet. Highs will fall to the lower 30s east and lower 40s west. We’ll warm back up again by around 5 to 10 degrees heading into Sunday!

