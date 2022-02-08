Brookings Police report fire at SDSU Dairy Barn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings Register, the Brookings Police report the South Dakota State University’s Dairy Barn caught fire Tuesday morning.

Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring of the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office said “No cattle died as a result of the fire,” and Fire Chief Pete Bolzer said there were no injuries.

The fire was reported at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, in northern Brookings, Sebring said, “Prior to responding, employees had evacuated the building and began releasing all dairy cattle from the building. Upon arrival, flames were visible from the north side of the building. After the cattle were removed, crews were able to extinguish the flames.”

“The fire appeared to have started in a manure pumping room and spread to other parts of the barn. The total extent of the damage to the building is unknown at this time,” Sebring said.

Bolzer said his crews were on scene until about 11 a.m. Brookings Fire had four apparatus on scene and called in the Volga Fire Department for mutual aid.

This incident remains under investigation with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring said.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.