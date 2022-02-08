Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Chancellor Fire Department says Fire Chief Jeb Ford was killed on Sunday, February 6th in a crash east of Parkston, South Dakota.

In a post on social media, the Department says Ford, 52, was involved in a crash with a deer.

The department says Ford previously worked with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and volunteered for the Parker Ambulance Service.

The South Dakota Department of Publis Safety says preliminary crash information indicates that a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when the vehicle struck a deer. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

The 52-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

