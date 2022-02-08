Curling popularity growing in Yankton community

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Curling in Yankton is something that is fairly new thanks to a small group of people starting a curling club just 2 years ago.

“The Yankton Curling Club started in January 2020 when a few of us got together and said hey let’s get curling going and some of us had experience and some of us didn’t but we just kind of started from there,” Club President Juliana Ford said.

Juliana Ford and her husband Mike helped start the Sioux Falls Curling Club in 2011 and were hoping for the same success in Yankton, but unfortunately, the timing made things a bit difficult.

“Starting a curling club right before a pandemic hits wasn’t ideal but we certainly saw a huge jump of interest from the community right off the bat and we’ve kept our numbers strong and have just been going up from there,” Juliana Ford said.

MORE: Monday Munchies: Agua Fresh serving up healthy meals in downtown Sioux Falls

Organizers of the club believe that interest in curling will continue to grow thanks to people seeing it on tv for this year’s Winter Olympics.

“We try to encourage everyone especially with the Olympics going on everyone is saying they want to try and they’ve always wanted to do it well it’s now the perfect time to come out and do it,” Club Vice President Mike Ford said.

Anyone can learn how to curl as the group partners with former Olympians to hold regular ‘LearnTo Curl’ events.

“On the 27th we’ll be having a learn to curl here where we’ll be having a special guest the 2014 Olympic men’s coach will be here to give some pointers so you can meet greet with him and it should be a great time,” Mike Ford said.

The club holds leagues, tournaments, and much more throughout the year with people of all ages getting in on the fun.

“You can have 4 generations curling together I have a 5 and an 8-year-old that can get the stone down, we have people in our leagues who have bad knees and use the push stick and I’ve even seen people in wheelchairs that can do it just as well,” Mike Ford said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.