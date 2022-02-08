Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fiery crash in Aberdeen leaves 1 dead

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a car caught fire following a crash in Aberdeen.

The wreck took place around 2:55 a.m. Sunday on Milwaukee Avenue near Sacred Heart Cemetery, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police say a car left the road and collided with a tree. By the time officers arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver died at the scene, authorities say. Their identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware
While certainly not their only problem, staffing continues to play a part in how restaurants...
South Dakota restaurants continue to deal with staffing issues
Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 men on meth, firearms charges
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crash near Parkston leaves one dead

Latest News

Flames
Brookings Police report fire at SDSU Dairy Barn
Special Jersey
Sioux Falls Skyforce wears specialty jersey for Special Olympics South Dakota
Legislative Coffee
Saturday’s Second Legislative Coffee held at the Southeast Technical College
Christopher Becker
Sioux Falls Police accuse 18-year-old of possessing stolen handgun