Fiery crash in Aberdeen leaves 1 dead

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a car caught fire following a crash in Aberdeen.

The wreck took place around 2:55 a.m. Sunday on Milwaukee Avenue near Sacred Heart Cemetery, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police say a car left the road and collided with a tree. By the time officers arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver died at the scene, authorities say. Their identity has not been released.

