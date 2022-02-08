Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Flower inspiration for Valentine’s Day with Bella Rosa

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Owners of Bella Rosa, Leigh McCoy, and Ann Summa joined us to talk about flowers and share some inspiration for Valentine’s Day. They mentioned when arranging a bouquet of flowers, choosing different colors to pop among the reds and pinks to give dimension. They have many different flower options and advise ordering your Valentine’s Day flowers early.

https://bellarosamarket.com/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Chancellor Fire Chief killed in crash near Parkston
Sioux Falls police report break-in at Ace Hardware
Baker/ Swanson Mug Shot
Sioux Falls police arrest 2 men on meth, firearms charges
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Crash near Parkston leaves one dead
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Milford, Iowa shooting suspect charged with murder after victim dies

Latest News

MGN Online
Rapid City teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 fatal shooting
Mobile sports gambling
South Dakota Senate narrowly advances online sports gambling resolution
Chris Nilsen reflects on Olympic experience on Olympic Zone with Mark Ovenden
Mark O. talks with Chris Nilsen about his Olympic experience in the first of 2 conversations on The Olympic Zone
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake