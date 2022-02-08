Former Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns steps into new chief role

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Matt Burns recently stepped down as Sioux Falls chief of police. But now he stepping into a new role, as chief operating officer for Feeding South Dakota.

Burns served as a police officer for 26 years and served as police chief for the last 6 of those years. Now, he’s ready for a change and looks at Feeding South Dakota as the next step for his career.

He points out that the two jobs aren’t as different as people may think.

“I felt like we had a high level of customer service while serving the citizens and residents of Sioux Falls,” Burns said. “So now coming into this role with Feeding South Dakota and I think it is a natural transition from a life of public service into a role where you are still serving the community.”

Feeding South Dakota is ready to welcome Burns to the team and have high hopes for what the future will hold.

“We are really excited for Matt to join the team,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Lori Dykstra said. “Between Matts’ experience and my operations and my experience I think together it will be a really great partnership, and just sort of evolve the strategic vision of Feeding South Dakota.”

Burns chose Feeding South Dakota as his next career move because of the mission and what the organization stands for.

“When you look at the mission of Feeding South Dakota it is all about caring right,” Burns said. “It is all about providing for those who need help, it is about proving those foods that nutrition but really, it is about hope, it is a hopeful message and so when you look at the mission there is a lot to be positive about. This is a positive community and state and frankly I am excited for the future.”

Both Burns and Dykstra urge people to support Feeding South Dakota whether that be through volunteering at the distribution center or donating.

